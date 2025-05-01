What is the range of metric prefixes commonly used in chemistry? Metric prefixes commonly range from 10^12 (tera) to 10^-12 (pico).

What is the metric prefix for 10^12 and its symbol? The metric prefix for 10^12 is tera, and its symbol is capital T.

Which metric prefix corresponds to 10^9 and what is its symbol? Giga corresponds to 10^9 and its symbol is capital G.

What is the symbol and value for the metric prefix 'mega'? Mega has the symbol capital M and represents 10^6.

What is the metric prefix for 10^3 and its symbol? Kilo is the metric prefix for 10^3, and its symbol is lowercase k.

Which metric prefix represents 10^2 and what is its symbol? Hecto represents 10^2 and its symbol is h.