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What is the range of metric prefixes commonly used in chemistry? Metric prefixes commonly range from 10^12 (tera) to 10^-12 (pico). What is the metric prefix for 10^12 and its symbol? The metric prefix for 10^12 is tera, and its symbol is capital T. Which metric prefix corresponds to 10^9 and what is its symbol? Giga corresponds to 10^9 and its symbol is capital G. What is the symbol and value for the metric prefix 'mega'? Mega has the symbol capital M and represents 10^6. What is the metric prefix for 10^3 and its symbol? Kilo is the metric prefix for 10^3, and its symbol is lowercase k. Which metric prefix represents 10^2 and what is its symbol? Hecto represents 10^2 and its symbol is h. What is the metric prefix and symbol for 10^1? Deka is the metric prefix for 10^1, and its symbol is da. What are some common base units that metric prefixes can modify? Common base units include liters (volume), seconds (time), moles (amount of substance), and amperes (electrical current). What is the metric prefix for 10^-1 and its symbol? Deci is the metric prefix for 10^-1, and its symbol is d. Which metric prefix corresponds to 10^-2 and what is its symbol? Centi corresponds to 10^-2 and its symbol is c. What is the metric prefix and symbol for 10^-3? Milli is the metric prefix for 10^-3, and its symbol is m. What is the symbol for the metric prefix 'micro' and what value does it represent? Micro uses the symbol μ and represents 10^-6. Which metric prefix represents 10^-9 and what is its symbol? Nano represents 10^-9 and its symbol is n. What is the metric prefix for 10^-12 and its symbol? Pico is the metric prefix for 10^-12, and its symbol is p. What memory tool can help you remember the order of metric prefixes? The phrase 'King Henry's Daughter Barbara Drinks Chocolate Milk Until 9 PM' helps remember the order of metric prefixes from largest to smallest.
Metric Prefixes quiz
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