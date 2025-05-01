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Metric Prefixes quiz

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  • What is the range of metric prefixes commonly used in chemistry?
    Metric prefixes commonly range from 10^12 (tera) to 10^-12 (pico).
  • What is the metric prefix for 10^12 and its symbol?
    The metric prefix for 10^12 is tera, and its symbol is capital T.
  • Which metric prefix corresponds to 10^9 and what is its symbol?
    Giga corresponds to 10^9 and its symbol is capital G.
  • What is the symbol and value for the metric prefix 'mega'?
    Mega has the symbol capital M and represents 10^6.
  • What is the metric prefix for 10^3 and its symbol?
    Kilo is the metric prefix for 10^3, and its symbol is lowercase k.
  • Which metric prefix represents 10^2 and what is its symbol?
    Hecto represents 10^2 and its symbol is h.
  • What is the metric prefix and symbol for 10^1?
    Deka is the metric prefix for 10^1, and its symbol is da.
  • What are some common base units that metric prefixes can modify?
    Common base units include liters (volume), seconds (time), moles (amount of substance), and amperes (electrical current).
  • What is the metric prefix for 10^-1 and its symbol?
    Deci is the metric prefix for 10^-1, and its symbol is d.
  • Which metric prefix corresponds to 10^-2 and what is its symbol?
    Centi corresponds to 10^-2 and its symbol is c.
  • What is the metric prefix and symbol for 10^-3?
    Milli is the metric prefix for 10^-3, and its symbol is m.
  • What is the symbol for the metric prefix 'micro' and what value does it represent?
    Micro uses the symbol μ and represents 10^-6.
  • Which metric prefix represents 10^-9 and what is its symbol?
    Nano represents 10^-9 and its symbol is n.
  • What is the metric prefix for 10^-12 and its symbol?
    Pico is the metric prefix for 10^-12, and its symbol is p.
  • What memory tool can help you remember the order of metric prefixes?
    The phrase 'King Henry's Daughter Barbara Drinks Chocolate Milk Until 9 PM' helps remember the order of metric prefixes from largest to smallest.