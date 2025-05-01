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Percent Concentrations definitions

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  • Mass Percent
    A ratio expressing grams of solute per 100 grams of solution, useful for comparing relative amounts in mixtures.
  • Solute
    A substance present in a smaller amount that is dissolved within another substance to form a solution.
  • Solution
    A homogeneous mixture composed of a solute and a solvent, appearing as a single phase.
  • Mass/Volume Percent
    A concentration unit showing grams of solute per 100 milliliters of solution, often used in laboratory settings.
  • Volume/Volume Percent
    A concentration unit indicating milliliters of solute per 100 milliliters of solution, common for liquid mixtures.
  • Grams
    A metric unit of mass used to quantify the amount of solute or solution in concentration calculations.
  • Milliliters
    A metric unit of volume used to measure the amount of solution or solute in percent concentration formulas.
  • Concentration
    A measure of the amount of solute present in a given quantity of solution, often expressed as a percentage.
  • Abbreviation
    A shortened form of a term, such as m/v percent for mass/volume percent or v/v percent for volume/volume percent.
  • Formula
    A mathematical expression used to calculate percent concentrations, involving ratios and multiplication by 100%.
  • Mixture
    A combination of two or more substances where each retains its own properties, such as a solution.
  • Percentage
    A way to express a ratio as parts per hundred, commonly used to describe concentrations in chemistry.