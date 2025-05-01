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Mass Percent A ratio expressing grams of solute per 100 grams of solution, useful for comparing relative amounts in mixtures. Solute A substance present in a smaller amount that is dissolved within another substance to form a solution. Solution A homogeneous mixture composed of a solute and a solvent, appearing as a single phase. Mass/Volume Percent A concentration unit showing grams of solute per 100 milliliters of solution, often used in laboratory settings. Volume/Volume Percent A concentration unit indicating milliliters of solute per 100 milliliters of solution, common for liquid mixtures. Grams A metric unit of mass used to quantify the amount of solute or solution in concentration calculations. Milliliters A metric unit of volume used to measure the amount of solution or solute in percent concentration formulas. Concentration A measure of the amount of solute present in a given quantity of solution, often expressed as a percentage. Abbreviation A shortened form of a term, such as m/v percent for mass/volume percent or v/v percent for volume/volume percent. Formula A mathematical expression used to calculate percent concentrations, involving ratios and multiplication by 100%. Mixture A combination of two or more substances where each retains its own properties, such as a solution. Percentage A way to express a ratio as parts per hundred, commonly used to describe concentrations in chemistry.
Percent Concentrations definitions
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