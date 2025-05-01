Mass Percent A ratio expressing grams of solute per 100 grams of solution, useful for comparing relative amounts in mixtures.

Solute A substance present in a smaller amount that is dissolved within another substance to form a solution.

Solution A homogeneous mixture composed of a solute and a solvent, appearing as a single phase.

Mass/Volume Percent A concentration unit showing grams of solute per 100 milliliters of solution, often used in laboratory settings.

Volume/Volume Percent A concentration unit indicating milliliters of solute per 100 milliliters of solution, common for liquid mixtures.

Grams A metric unit of mass used to quantify the amount of solute or solution in concentration calculations.