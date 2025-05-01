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What is the definition of specific gravity? Specific gravity is the density of a substance divided by the density of water at the same temperature. Why is specific gravity considered unitless? Specific gravity is unitless because the units of density cancel out during the calculation. How does the density of water change with temperature? The density of water decreases as the temperature increases. At what temperature is the density of water exactly 1.0 g/cm³? The density of water is exactly 1.0 g/cm³ at 3.98°C. What happens to the density of water at temperatures other than 3.98°C? The density of water changes and is not exactly 1.0 g/cm³ at temperatures other than 3.98°C. What is the formula for calculating specific gravity? Specific gravity = density of substance / density of water (at the same temperature). What units are typically used for density in specific gravity calculations? Density is often measured in grams per milliliter (g/mL) for liquids and solids. Why must the densities in the specific gravity calculation be measured at the same temperature? Because the density of water changes with temperature, both densities must be measured at the same temperature for accuracy. What is the general trend of water’s density as temperature increases? Water’s density generally decreases as temperature increases. Is specific gravity a dimensionless quantity? Yes, specific gravity is dimensionless because the units cancel out. How does specific gravity relate to density? Specific gravity is a ratio comparing the density of a substance to the density of water. What is the significance of using water as the reference in specific gravity calculations? Water is used as the reference because its density is well-known and commonly used in scientific measurements. What happens to specific gravity if the density of water decreases? If the density of water decreases, the calculated specific gravity for a substance increases if its density remains constant. Can specific gravity be used for both liquids and solids? Yes, specific gravity can be used for both liquids and solids. Why is it important to note the temperature when reporting specific gravity? Because the density of water changes with temperature, specifying the temperature ensures the accuracy of the specific gravity value.
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