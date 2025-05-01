What is the definition of specific gravity? Specific gravity is the density of a substance divided by the density of water at the same temperature.

Why is specific gravity considered unitless? Specific gravity is unitless because the units of density cancel out during the calculation.

How does the density of water change with temperature? The density of water decreases as the temperature increases.

At what temperature is the density of water exactly 1.0 g/cm³? The density of water is exactly 1.0 g/cm³ at 3.98°C.

What happens to the density of water at temperatures other than 3.98°C? The density of water changes and is not exactly 1.0 g/cm³ at temperatures other than 3.98°C.

What is the formula for calculating specific gravity? Specific gravity = density of substance / density of water (at the same temperature).