Helicase An enzyme responsible for unwinding the double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between nitrogenous bases at the start of replication.

Hydrogen Bonds Weak attractions between nitrogenous bases that hold the two DNA strands together and are disrupted during strand separation.

Stabilizing Proteins Molecules that bind to single-stranded DNA, preventing re-annealing and keeping the strands open for replication.

Primase An enzyme that synthesizes short RNA sequences, providing starting points for DNA synthesis on template strands.

RNA Primer A short nucleic acid sequence laid down by primase, essential for initiating DNA synthesis by polymerase.

DNA Polymerase A multifunctional enzyme that adds nucleotides in the 5' to 3' direction and replaces RNA primers with DNA.