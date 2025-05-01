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Helicase An enzyme responsible for unwinding the double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between nitrogenous bases at the start of replication. Hydrogen Bonds Weak attractions between nitrogenous bases that hold the two DNA strands together and are disrupted during strand separation. Stabilizing Proteins Molecules that bind to single-stranded DNA, preventing re-annealing and keeping the strands open for replication. Primase An enzyme that synthesizes short RNA sequences, providing starting points for DNA synthesis on template strands. RNA Primer A short nucleic acid sequence laid down by primase, essential for initiating DNA synthesis by polymerase. DNA Polymerase A multifunctional enzyme that adds nucleotides in the 5' to 3' direction and replaces RNA primers with DNA. Okazaki Fragments Short DNA segments synthesized discontinuously on the lagging strand, later joined to form a continuous strand. Lagging Strand The DNA strand synthesized in short fragments away from the replication fork, requiring multiple primers. Leading Strand The DNA strand synthesized continuously in the same direction as the replication fork movement. DNA Ligase An enzyme that connects Okazaki fragments by sealing gaps, resulting in a continuous DNA strand. Replication Fork The Y-shaped region where the DNA double helix is unwound, allowing new strands to be synthesized. Template Strand The original DNA sequence used as a guide for synthesizing a complementary new strand during replication. 5' to 3' Direction The orientation in which new DNA nucleotides are added, ensuring proper strand elongation and fidelity. Nitrogenous Bases Molecular components of DNA that pair via hydrogen bonds, forming the rungs of the double helix.
Steps of DNA Replication definitions
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Steps of DNA Replication
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