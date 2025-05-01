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Steps of DNA Replication quiz

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  • What is the first step of DNA replication and which enzyme is involved?
    The first step is unwinding the DNA strands, performed by the helicase enzyme.
  • How does helicase facilitate DNA replication?
    Helicase breaks the hydrogen bonds between nitrogenous bases, opening the DNA double helix.
  • What is the role of stabilizing proteins in DNA replication?
    Stabilizing proteins bind to single-stranded DNA to keep it open for replication.
  • Why must DNA be kept open during replication?
    DNA must be kept open so that enzymes can access the strands and synthesize new DNA.
  • Which enzyme adds RNA primers to the template DNA?
    Primase adds RNA primers to the template DNA.
  • Why are RNA primers necessary in DNA replication?
    RNA primers provide a starting point for DNA polymerase to begin synthesizing new DNA.
  • What are Okazaki fragments and where are they formed?
    Okazaki fragments are short DNA sequences formed on the lagging strand during replication.
  • Why are multiple primers added to the lagging strand?
    Multiple primers are needed because the lagging strand is synthesized discontinuously.
  • In which direction does DNA polymerase add new nucleotides?
    DNA polymerase adds nucleotides in the 5' to 3' direction.
  • What are the two main functions of DNA polymerase during replication?
    DNA polymerase adds new DNA nucleotides and removes RNA primers, replacing them with DNA.
  • How does DNA polymerase handle RNA primers on the lagging strand?
    DNA polymerase removes the RNA primers and replaces them with DNA nucleotides.
  • What enzyme links Okazaki fragments together?
    DNA ligase links Okazaki fragments together on the lagging strand.
  • What is the result of DNA ligase action on the lagging strand?
    DNA ligase creates a continuous new DNA strand by joining Okazaki fragments.
  • How are the leading and lagging strands different in DNA replication?
    The leading strand is synthesized continuously, while the lagging strand is synthesized in fragments.
  • What is the overall purpose of the six steps in DNA replication?
    The six steps ensure accurate copying of DNA to produce new daughter strands from the template.