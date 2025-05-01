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What is the first step of DNA replication and which enzyme is involved? The first step is unwinding the DNA strands, performed by the helicase enzyme. How does helicase facilitate DNA replication? Helicase breaks the hydrogen bonds between nitrogenous bases, opening the DNA double helix. What is the role of stabilizing proteins in DNA replication? Stabilizing proteins bind to single-stranded DNA to keep it open for replication. Why must DNA be kept open during replication? DNA must be kept open so that enzymes can access the strands and synthesize new DNA. Which enzyme adds RNA primers to the template DNA? Primase adds RNA primers to the template DNA. Why are RNA primers necessary in DNA replication? RNA primers provide a starting point for DNA polymerase to begin synthesizing new DNA. What are Okazaki fragments and where are they formed? Okazaki fragments are short DNA sequences formed on the lagging strand during replication. Why are multiple primers added to the lagging strand? Multiple primers are needed because the lagging strand is synthesized discontinuously. In which direction does DNA polymerase add new nucleotides? DNA polymerase adds nucleotides in the 5' to 3' direction. What are the two main functions of DNA polymerase during replication? DNA polymerase adds new DNA nucleotides and removes RNA primers, replacing them with DNA. How does DNA polymerase handle RNA primers on the lagging strand? DNA polymerase removes the RNA primers and replaces them with DNA nucleotides. What enzyme links Okazaki fragments together? DNA ligase links Okazaki fragments together on the lagging strand. What is the result of DNA ligase action on the lagging strand? DNA ligase creates a continuous new DNA strand by joining Okazaki fragments. How are the leading and lagging strands different in DNA replication? The leading strand is synthesized continuously, while the lagging strand is synthesized in fragments. What is the overall purpose of the six steps in DNA replication? The six steps ensure accurate copying of DNA to produce new daughter strands from the template.
Steps of DNA Replication quiz
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