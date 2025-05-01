What is the first step of DNA replication and which enzyme is involved? The first step is unwinding the DNA strands, performed by the helicase enzyme.

How does helicase facilitate DNA replication? Helicase breaks the hydrogen bonds between nitrogenous bases, opening the DNA double helix.

What is the role of stabilizing proteins in DNA replication? Stabilizing proteins bind to single-stranded DNA to keep it open for replication.

Why must DNA be kept open during replication? DNA must be kept open so that enzymes can access the strands and synthesize new DNA.

Which enzyme adds RNA primers to the template DNA? Primase adds RNA primers to the template DNA.

Why are RNA primers necessary in DNA replication? RNA primers provide a starting point for DNA polymerase to begin synthesizing new DNA.