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The Scientific Method definitions

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  • Scientific Method
    A systematic procedure for answering questions, testing ideas, and acquiring scientific knowledge through defined steps.
  • Observation
    Information gathered directly by senses or instruments, serving as the starting point for inquiry.
  • Quantitative Observation
    Data collection involving measurable values or numbers, such as temperature or blood pressure readings.
  • Qualitative Observation
    Descriptive information based on appearance or characteristics, not involving numerical values.
  • Hypothesis
    A proposed, testable explanation addressing what may happen and why, based on initial observations.
  • Prediction
    A specific expected outcome derived from a hypothesis, guiding the design of experiments.
  • Experiment
    A structured procedure designed to test a hypothesis by manipulating variables and observing outcomes.
  • Data Collection
    The process of gathering and recording information during an experiment for analysis.
  • Interpretation
    The analysis of collected information to determine patterns, relationships, or significance.
  • Conclusion
    A decision reached after analyzing data, determining whether to accept or reject the initial hypothesis.
  • Theory
    A broad, testable explanation supported by substantial evidence, integrating multiple observations and hypotheses.
  • Law
    A phenomenon consistently validated by the scientific community, regarded as universally true.
  • Falsifiability
    The capacity for an explanation or idea to be proven incorrect through evidence or experimentation.
  • Peer Review
    The evaluation of research findings by other experts before publication to ensure validity and reliability.
  • Primary Literature
    Original published reports of scientific findings, typically following peer review, contributing to the scientific record.