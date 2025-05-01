Scientific Method A systematic procedure for answering questions, testing ideas, and acquiring scientific knowledge through defined steps.

Observation Information gathered directly by senses or instruments, serving as the starting point for inquiry.

Quantitative Observation Data collection involving measurable values or numbers, such as temperature or blood pressure readings.

Qualitative Observation Descriptive information based on appearance or characteristics, not involving numerical values.

Hypothesis A proposed, testable explanation addressing what may happen and why, based on initial observations.

Prediction A specific expected outcome derived from a hypothesis, guiding the design of experiments.