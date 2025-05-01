Back
Scientific Method A systematic procedure for answering questions, testing ideas, and acquiring scientific knowledge through defined steps. Observation Information gathered directly by senses or instruments, serving as the starting point for inquiry. Quantitative Observation Data collection involving measurable values or numbers, such as temperature or blood pressure readings. Qualitative Observation Descriptive information based on appearance or characteristics, not involving numerical values. Hypothesis A proposed, testable explanation addressing what may happen and why, based on initial observations. Prediction A specific expected outcome derived from a hypothesis, guiding the design of experiments. Experiment A structured procedure designed to test a hypothesis by manipulating variables and observing outcomes. Data Collection The process of gathering and recording information during an experiment for analysis. Interpretation The analysis of collected information to determine patterns, relationships, or significance. Conclusion A decision reached after analyzing data, determining whether to accept or reject the initial hypothesis. Theory A broad, testable explanation supported by substantial evidence, integrating multiple observations and hypotheses. Law A phenomenon consistently validated by the scientific community, regarded as universally true. Falsifiability The capacity for an explanation or idea to be proven incorrect through evidence or experimentation. Peer Review The evaluation of research findings by other experts before publication to ensure validity and reliability. Primary Literature Original published reports of scientific findings, typically following peer review, contributing to the scientific record.
The Scientific Method definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
The Scientific Method
1. Matter and Measurements
1 problem
Topic
Jules
Classification of Matter
1. Matter and Measurements
6 problems
Topic
Jules
1. Matter and Measurements - Part 1 of 3
7 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Jules
1. Matter and Measurements - Part 2 of 3
7 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Jules
1. Matter and Measurements - Part 3 of 3
7 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Ernest