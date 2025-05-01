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Thermochemical Equation A balanced chemical reaction paired with an enthalpy change, highlighting energy flow alongside reactant and product amounts. Enthalpy Change The heat energy absorbed or released during a chemical reaction, typically represented as delta H. Delta H A symbol denoting the enthalpy change for a reaction, indicating whether energy is gained or lost. Stoichiometry The quantitative relationship among reactants and products in a balanced chemical equation. Stoichiometric Coefficient A number in a chemical equation indicating the relative amount of a substance involved in the reaction. Thermochemical Stoichiometric Chart A visual tool connecting enthalpy change to moles, grams, or molecules, aiding in energy-related calculations. Mole A unit representing 6.022 x 10^23 particles, used to quantify substances in chemical reactions. Gram A mass unit used to measure the amount of a substance, often converted from moles in calculations. Molecule A group of atoms bonded together, representing the smallest unit of a chemical compound. Formula Unit The simplest ratio of ions in an ionic compound, used to express quantities in stoichiometric calculations. Ion An atom or group of atoms with a net electric charge, often involved in chemical reactions and calculations. Atom The basic unit of a chemical element, serving as a fundamental counting unit in stoichiometry. Balanced Chemical Equation A symbolic representation showing equal numbers of each atom type on both sides, ensuring mass conservation. Mole-to-Mole Comparison A calculation method using stoichiometric coefficients to relate quantities of different substances in a reaction.
Thermochemical Equations definitions
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Thermochemical Equations
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
6 problems
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Heat Capacity
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
6 problems
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
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