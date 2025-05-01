Thermochemical Equation A balanced chemical reaction paired with an enthalpy change, highlighting energy flow alongside reactant and product amounts.

Enthalpy Change The heat energy absorbed or released during a chemical reaction, typically represented as delta H.

Delta H A symbol denoting the enthalpy change for a reaction, indicating whether energy is gained or lost.

Stoichiometry The quantitative relationship among reactants and products in a balanced chemical equation.

Stoichiometric Coefficient A number in a chemical equation indicating the relative amount of a substance involved in the reaction.

Thermochemical Stoichiometric Chart A visual tool connecting enthalpy change to moles, grams, or molecules, aiding in energy-related calculations.