What does a thermochemical equation include that a typical chemical equation does not? A thermochemical equation includes the enthalpy change (ΔH of reaction) alongside the balanced chemical equation.

What is the main focus of thermochemical equations compared to typical stoichiometry? Thermochemical equations focus on the relationship between ΔH and moles, rather than just mole-to-mole comparisons.

What is the purpose of the thermochemical stoichiometric chart? The chart helps connect the ΔH of a reaction to the moles, grams, or molecules of compounds involved, allowing calculation of unknown quantities.

What is the first step when using the thermochemical stoichiometric chart? The first step is to start with the given ΔH of the reaction.

How do you move from ΔH of given to moles of given in the chart? You use the relationship provided by the thermochemical equation to convert ΔH to moles of a specific compound.

What is the 'jump' in the thermochemical stoichiometric chart? The 'jump' refers to moving from moles of the given compound to moles of the unknown compound using the balanced equation's coefficients.