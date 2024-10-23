What level of protein structure is involved in the formation of an enzyme’s active site?
The enzyme urease functions in the body to catalyze the formation of ammonia and carbon dioxide from urea as shown:
Describe what effect the following changes would have on the rate of this reaction assuming a steady state has been reached:
a. adding excess urea
Key Concepts
Enzyme Catalysis
Substrate Concentration
Steady State Kinetics
What kind of interaction attracts the cofactor Mg2+ and ATP to each other? (Hint: Look at the structure of the phosphate group.)
How would the following changes affect enzyme activity for an enzyme whose optimal conditions are normal body temperature and physiological pH?
a. raising the temperature from 37 °C to 60 °C
Indicate whether each of the following describes a competitive or a noncompetitive inhibitor.
a. The structure of the inhibitor is similar to that of the substrate.
Indicate whether each of the following describes a competitive or a noncompetitive inhibitor.
c. The inhibitor competes with the substrate for the active site.
Indicate whether each of the following describes a competitive or a noncompetitive inhibitor.
e. Adding more substrate to the reaction restores the enzyme activity.