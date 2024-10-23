Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 51a

How would the following changes affect enzyme activity for an enzyme whose optimal conditions are normal body temperature and physiological pH?
a. raising the temperature from 37 °C to 60 °C

Understand the concept of enzyme activity: Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions. Their activity is highly dependent on environmental conditions such as temperature and pH.
Identify the optimal conditions for the enzyme: The problem states that the enzyme's optimal conditions are normal body temperature (37 °C) and physiological pH (around 7.4). These are the conditions under which the enzyme functions most efficiently.
Analyze the effect of raising the temperature: Enzyme activity typically increases with temperature up to a certain point because higher temperatures provide more kinetic energy, allowing molecules to collide more frequently and react faster.
Consider the impact of exceeding the optimal temperature: Raising the temperature to 60 °C is significantly above the enzyme's optimal temperature. At this elevated temperature, the enzyme may denature, meaning its structure could be altered, and it may lose its ability to function properly.
Conclude the likely outcome: The enzyme activity would likely decrease or stop altogether at 60 °C due to denaturation, as enzymes are sensitive to temperature changes beyond their optimal range.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme Activity

Enzyme activity refers to the rate at which an enzyme catalyzes a reaction. It is influenced by various factors, including temperature, pH, and substrate concentration. Enzymes have optimal conditions under which they function most efficiently, and deviations from these conditions can lead to decreased activity or denaturation.
Temperature Effects on Enzymes

Temperature significantly impacts enzyme activity. Most enzymes have an optimal temperature range, typically around normal body temperature (37 °C). Increasing the temperature beyond this range can enhance activity up to a point, but excessive heat (like 60 °C) can lead to denaturation, where the enzyme's structure is altered, rendering it inactive.
Denaturation

Denaturation is the process by which an enzyme's three-dimensional structure is altered, usually due to extreme conditions such as high temperature or inappropriate pH. This structural change disrupts the active site, preventing the enzyme from binding to its substrate effectively, thus inhibiting its catalytic function.
