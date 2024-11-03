Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.10 Proteins Workers of the CellProblem 50
Chapter 6, Problem 50

What kind of interaction attracts the cofactor Mg2+ and ATP to each other? (Hint: Look at the structure of the phosphate group.)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the structure of ATP, specifically the phosphate groups. ATP contains three phosphate groups (α, β, and γ), which are negatively charged due to the presence of oxygen atoms bonded to phosphorus.
Understand the nature of Mg²⁺. Magnesium ions (Mg²⁺) are positively charged, making them attracted to negatively charged species through electrostatic interactions.
Identify the type of interaction. The attraction between the negatively charged phosphate groups of ATP and the positively charged Mg²⁺ ion is an ionic interaction, which is a type of electrostatic force.
Consider the role of Mg²⁺ as a cofactor. Mg²⁺ stabilizes the negative charges on the phosphate groups of ATP, making it easier for ATP to participate in biochemical reactions.
Conclude that the interaction between Mg²⁺ and ATP is primarily driven by ionic interactions, facilitated by the charge difference between the negatively charged phosphate groups and the positively charged Mg²⁺ ion.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cofactors in Biochemistry

Cofactors are non-protein chemical compounds that assist enzymes in catalyzing reactions. They can be metal ions, like Mg²⁺, or organic molecules. In the context of ATP, Mg²⁺ acts as a cofactor that stabilizes the negative charges on the phosphate groups, facilitating the transfer of energy during biochemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:39
Intro to Cofactors Concept 1

Structure of ATP

Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) consists of an adenosine molecule bonded to three phosphate groups. The phosphate groups are negatively charged and repel each other, creating a high-energy state. The presence of Mg²⁺ helps to shield these negative charges, allowing ATP to interact more effectively with enzymes and other molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:03
Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Example 2

Ionic Interactions

Ionic interactions occur between charged particles, such as the positively charged Mg²⁺ and the negatively charged phosphate groups in ATP. These interactions are crucial for stabilizing the structure of ATP and facilitating its role in energy transfer within cells. The attraction between these opposite charges is fundamental to the biochemical processes involving ATP.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
Ionic Bonding Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the name given to the reactant of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction?

1442
views
Textbook Question

What is the name given to a small, organic nonprotein part of an enzyme that is involved in catalysis?

1221
views
Textbook Question

What level of protein structure is involved in the formation of an enzyme’s active site?

832
views
Textbook Question

How would the following changes affect enzyme activity for an enzyme whose optimal conditions are normal body temperature and physiological pH?

a. raising the temperature from 37 °C to 60 °C

604
views
Textbook Question

The enzyme urease functions in the body to catalyze the formation of ammonia and carbon dioxide from urea as shown:

Describe what effect the following changes would have on the rate of this reaction assuming a steady state has been reached:

a. adding excess urea

542
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following describes a competitive or a noncompetitive inhibitor.

a. The structure of the inhibitor is similar to that of the substrate.

867
views