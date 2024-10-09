Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.10 Proteins Workers of the CellProblem 28b
Chapter 6, Problem 28b

Determine whether each of the following statements describes the primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary structure of a protein.
b. Peptide bonds join amino acids in a polypeptide chain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the four levels of protein structure: Primary structure refers to the sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain, held together by peptide bonds. Secondary structure involves local folding patterns like alpha-helices and beta-sheets, stabilized by hydrogen bonds. Tertiary structure describes the overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide chain, stabilized by various interactions (e.g., hydrogen bonds, ionic bonds, hydrophobic interactions, and disulfide bridges). Quaternary structure refers to the arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains into a functional protein complex.
Focus on the statement: 'Peptide bonds join amino acids in a polypeptide chain.' This describes the specific type of bond that links amino acids together in a linear sequence.
Recall that peptide bonds are covalent bonds formed during a condensation reaction between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another amino acid, resulting in the release of a water molecule.
Recognize that the sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds defines the primary structure of a protein. This level of structure is solely determined by the order of amino acids in the chain.
Conclude that the statement describes the primary structure of a protein, as it specifically refers to the peptide bonds that form the backbone of the polypeptide chain.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Primary Structure

The primary structure of a protein refers to its unique sequence of amino acids linked together by peptide bonds. This linear arrangement determines the protein's identity and is crucial for its subsequent folding and function. Any change in this sequence can lead to significant alterations in the protein's properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Primary Protein Structure Example 1

Peptide Bonds

Peptide bonds are covalent chemical bonds that form between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another, releasing a molecule of water in the process. These bonds are fundamental in creating polypeptide chains, which are the building blocks of proteins, and they dictate the primary structure of the protein.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:24
Peptides Example 1

Protein Structure Levels

Proteins have four levels of structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. Each level represents a different aspect of protein organization, from the linear sequence of amino acids (primary) to the overall three-dimensional shape (tertiary) and the assembly of multiple polypeptide chains (quaternary). Understanding these levels is essential for grasping how proteins function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:56
Summary of Protein Structure Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What type of interaction would you expect between the side chains of each of the following pairs of amino acids in the tertiary structure of a protein?

a. lysine and glutamate

818
views
Textbook Question

What type of interaction would you expect between the side chains of each of the following pairs of amino acids in the tertiary structure of a protein?

b. leucine and isoleucine

569
views
Textbook Question

What type of interaction would you expect between the side chains of each of the following pairs of amino acids in the tertiary structure of a protein?

d. glutamine and arginine

553
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each of the following statements describes the primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary structure of a protein.

d. Hydrogen bonding between amino acids in the same polypeptide gives a coiled shape to the protein.

812
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each of the following statements describes the primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary structure of a protein.

b. Hydrogen bonds form between adjacent segments of the backbone of the same protein to form a “folded-fan” structure.

751
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each of the following statements describes the primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary structure of a protein.

d. Amino acids react in a condensation reaction to form a peptide bond.

730
views