Draw the structure for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
c. Q
Draw the structure for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
d. Ile
Draw the structure for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
c. Val
Isoleucine has the zwitterion structure shown. Draw the structure and give the net charge of isoleucine that will predominate at the indicated pH values (pI = 6.0).
b. pH 6.0
Glycine has the zwitterion structure shown. Draw the structure and give the net charge of glycine that will predominate at the indicated pH values (pI = 6.0).
a. pH 1.5
Glycine has the zwitterion structure shown. Draw the structure and give the net charge of glycine that will predominate at the indicated pH values (pI = 6.0).
b. pH 12.0