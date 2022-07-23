Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 7c

Draw the structure for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
c. Q

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the amino acid abbreviation 'Q'. In the standard amino acid nomenclature, 'Q' represents glutamine.
Understand the general structure of an amino acid: it consists of a central carbon atom (α-carbon) bonded to an amino group (-NH₂), a carboxyl group (-COOH), a hydrogen atom, and a unique side chain (R-group).
Determine the specific side chain (R-group) for glutamine. Glutamine's side chain is -CH₂-CH₂-CONH₂, which includes a two-carbon chain ending in an amide group (-CONH₂).
Combine the general amino acid structure with the specific side chain for glutamine. The α-carbon is connected to the amino group, carboxyl group, hydrogen atom, and the glutamine side chain (-CH₂-CH₂-CONH₂).
Draw the complete structure of glutamine, ensuring proper placement of all functional groups: the amino group (-NH₂) on one side, the carboxyl group (-COOH) on the opposite side, and the side chain (-CH₂-CH₂-CONH₂) extending from the α-carbon.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid consists of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group) that determines the specific properties of the amino acid. Understanding the structure of amino acids is essential for grasping how they combine to form proteins.
Glutamine

The abbreviation 'Q' refers to glutamine, which is a polar, uncharged amino acid. It contains an amide side chain, making it important in various metabolic processes and protein synthesis. Glutamine plays a crucial role in nitrogen transport and is vital for the immune system and gut health.
Amino Acid Structure Drawing

Drawing the structure of an amino acid involves representing its core components: the central carbon, the amino group (–NH2), the carboxyl group (–COOH), and the side chain (R group). For glutamine, the side chain includes a carbon chain with an amide group. Accurately depicting these elements is key to understanding the amino acid's properties and functions.
