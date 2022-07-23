Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Draw the structure for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
d. Ile

1
Identify the amino acid abbreviation 'Ile', which stands for Isoleucine. Isoleucine is one of the 20 standard amino acids and is classified as a nonpolar, hydrophobic amino acid.
Understand the general structure of an amino acid: it consists of a central carbon atom (the alpha carbon) bonded to four groups: an amino group (-NH_2), a carboxyl group (-COOH), a hydrogen atom, and a unique side chain (R-group).
Determine the side chain (R-group) for Isoleucine. The R-group for Isoleucine is a branched alkyl chain: CH(CH_3)CH_2CH_3.
Combine the general amino acid structure with the specific R-group for Isoleucine. Attach the branched alkyl chain to the alpha carbon as the side chain, while keeping the amino group, carboxyl group, and hydrogen atom attached to the alpha carbon.
Draw the complete structure of Isoleucine, ensuring proper placement of all groups: the amino group (-NH_2), carboxyl group (-COOH), hydrogen atom, and the branched alkyl side chain (CH(CH_3)CH_2CH_3).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid consists of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group) that determines the specific properties of the amino acid. Understanding the structure of amino acids is essential for grasping how they link together to form proteins.
Isoleucine

Isoleucine (Ile) is one of the 20 standard amino acids and is classified as a branched-chain amino acid (BCAA). It has a non-polar side chain, which contributes to its hydrophobic nature. Isoleucine plays a crucial role in muscle metabolism and is important for energy production, making it vital for athletes and those engaged in physical training.
Amino Acid Structure Representation

The structure of amino acids can be represented in various ways, including the Fischer projection and the ball-and-stick model. In a typical representation, the amino group (–NH2) is on one side, the carboxyl group (–COOH) on the opposite side, and the side chain (R group) is attached to the central carbon. Understanding these representations is key to visualizing how amino acids interact and form proteins.
