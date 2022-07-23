Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.10 Proteins Workers of the CellProblem 12b
Chapter 6, Problem 12b

Glycine has the zwitterion structure shown. Draw the structure and give the net charge of glycine that will predominate at the indicated pH values (pI = 6.0).
b. pH 12.0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a zwitterion: A zwitterion is a molecule that has both positive and negative charges but is overall electrically neutral. Glycine, an amino acid, exists as a zwitterion at its isoelectric point (pI), which is pH 6.0 in this case.
At pH values above the pI (e.g., pH 12.0), the environment is basic, meaning there is a low concentration of H⁺ ions. This will affect the protonation state of glycine's functional groups.
Identify the functional groups in glycine: Glycine has an amino group (-NH₃⁺ in its protonated form) and a carboxylic acid group (-COO⁻ in its deprotonated form). At pH 12.0, the amino group will lose a proton, becoming -NH₂, while the carboxylic acid group remains deprotonated as -COO⁻.
Determine the net charge: At pH 12.0, the amino group (-NH₂) is neutral, and the carboxylate group (-COO⁻) carries a negative charge. Therefore, the net charge of glycine at pH 12.0 is -1.
Draw the structure: The structure of glycine at pH 12.0 will have the central carbon atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, a -CH₂ group, a neutral -NH₂ group, and a negatively charged -COO⁻ group. This reflects the deprotonated state of glycine in a basic environment.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Zwitterion Structure

A zwitterion is a molecule that has both positive and negative charges but is overall neutral. In the case of amino acids like glycine, the amino group (-NH3+) carries a positive charge, while the carboxyl group (-COO-) carries a negative charge. This dual charge allows zwitterions to exist in a stable form in solution, particularly at physiological pH levels.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2

Isoelectric Point (pI)

The isoelectric point (pI) is the pH at which a molecule, such as an amino acid, carries no net electrical charge. For glycine, the pI is 6.0, meaning that at this pH, the positive and negative charges balance out. Understanding the pI is crucial for predicting the charge of glycine at different pH levels, which influences its solubility and interactions in biological systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:05
Boiling Point Elevation Concept 1

pH and Charge Relationship

The pH of a solution affects the ionization state of amino acids. At pH values below the pI, glycine will predominantly exist in its positively charged form, while at pH values above the pI, it will exist in its negatively charged form. At pH 12.0, which is significantly above the pI, glycine will predominantly be negatively charged due to the deprotonation of the amino group.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:56
Logarithmic Relationships
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structure for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:

d. Y

692
views
Textbook Question

Isoleucine has the zwitterion structure shown. Draw the structure and give the net charge of isoleucine that will predominate at the indicated pH values (pI = 6.0).

b. pH 6.0

856
views
Textbook Question

Glycine has the zwitterion structure shown. Draw the structure and give the net charge of glycine that will predominate at the indicated pH values (pI = 6.0).

a. pH 1.5

848
views
Textbook Question

Write the products for the following condensation or hydrolysis reactions:

a.

553
views
Textbook Question

Write the products for the following condensation or hydrolysis reactions:

a.

633
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following tripeptide:

a. Circle the N-terminal amino acid, and give its name. Draw a square around the C-terminal amino acid, and give its name.

505
views