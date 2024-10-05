Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Chapter 6, Problem 3

Give the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations and identify the functional group in the side chain for each amino acid in Problem 10.1.
a. alanine
b. lysine
c. tryptophan
d. aspartate

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Review the amino acids listed in Problem 10.1. Each amino acid has a unique three-letter abbreviation and one-letter abbreviation. Familiarize yourself with these abbreviations using a standard amino acid chart.
Step 2: For each amino acid, identify the functional group present in its side chain. The side chain is the unique group attached to the alpha carbon that distinguishes one amino acid from another.
Step 3: Classify the functional group in the side chain based on its chemical properties. For example, functional groups can be classified as polar, nonpolar, acidic, or basic.
Step 4: Write down the three-letter abbreviation, one-letter abbreviation, and the name of the functional group for each amino acid. Ensure accuracy by cross-referencing with reliable sources.
Step 5: Organize the information in a clear format, listing each amino acid along with its abbreviations and the identified functional group in the side chain.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Abbreviations

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid has a unique three-letter abbreviation (e.g., Ala for Alanine) and a one-letter abbreviation (e.g., A for Alanine) used in scientific literature to simplify the representation of protein sequences.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In amino acids, the side chain (R group) can contain various functional groups, such as hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), or amino (-NH2), which influence the amino acid's properties and behavior in proteins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Side Chains in Amino Acids

The side chain, or R group, of an amino acid determines its unique characteristics and classification. Side chains can be polar, nonpolar, acidic, or basic, affecting the amino acid's role in protein structure and function, as well as its interactions with other molecules in biological systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:04
Intro to Amino Acids Concept 1
