Permutations

Permutations refer to the different ways in which a set of items can be arranged or ordered. In the context of the question, the three distinct amino acids can be arranged in various sequences, and the number of unique arrangements can be calculated using the factorial of the number of items. For three amino acids, the number of permutations is 3! (3 factorial), which equals 6, indicating the total different tripeptides that can be formed.