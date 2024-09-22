Textbook Question
Identify the N-terminus and the C-terminus for each of the peptides in Problem 10.18.
c. Val—Arg
d. IYP
How many different tripeptides that contain one leucine, one glutamate, and one tryptophan are possible?
When a protein folds into its tertiary structure, does the primary structure change? Explain.
Describe the differences in the shape of an α helix and a β-pleated sheet.
What type of interaction would you expect between the side chains of each of the following pairs of amino acids in the tertiary structure of a protein?
b. alanine and valine