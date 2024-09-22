Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Name the stabilizing attractive force found in secondary structures of proteins.

1
Understand that proteins have different levels of structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary.
Recognize that secondary structures of proteins include alpha helices and beta sheets.
Identify that the stabilizing force in these secondary structures is due to interactions between the backbone atoms of the polypeptide chain.
Recall that the specific type of interaction responsible for stabilizing these structures is hydrogen bonding.
Conclude that hydrogen bonds form between the carbonyl oxygen of one amino acid and the amide hydrogen of another, stabilizing the secondary structure.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen Bonds

Hydrogen bonds are weak attractions that occur between a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to an electronegative atom and another electronegative atom. In proteins, these bonds play a crucial role in stabilizing secondary structures such as alpha helices and beta sheets, contributing to the overall three-dimensional shape of the protein.
Secondary Structure

Secondary structure refers to the local folded structures that form within a protein due to interactions between the backbone atoms. The most common types are alpha helices and beta sheets, which are stabilized by hydrogen bonds. Understanding these structures is essential for grasping how proteins achieve their functional forms.
Protein Folding

Protein folding is the process by which a polypeptide chain acquires its functional three-dimensional shape. This process is driven by various interactions, including hydrogen bonds, hydrophobic interactions, and ionic bonds. Proper folding is critical for protein function, and misfolding can lead to diseases.
