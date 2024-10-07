Textbook Question
Identify the N-terminus and the C-terminus for each of the peptides in Problem 10.18.
d. IYP
How many different tripeptides that contain one leucine, one glutamate, and one tryptophan are possible?
Name the stabilizing attractive force found in secondary structures of proteins.
Describe the differences in the shape of an α helix and a β-pleated sheet.
What type of interaction would you expect between the side chains of each of the following pairs of amino acids in the tertiary structure of a protein?
b. alanine and valine
What type of interaction would you expect between the side chains of each of the following pairs of amino acids in the tertiary structure of a protein?
a. lysine and glutamate