Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
When a protein folds into its tertiary structure, does the primary structure change? Explain.

Understand the definitions: The primary structure of a protein is its sequence of amino acids, while the tertiary structure is the three-dimensional shape formed by the folding of the protein.
Recognize that the primary structure is determined by the covalent peptide bonds between amino acids, which are strong and stable.
Acknowledge that the tertiary structure is stabilized by various interactions such as hydrogen bonds, ionic bonds, hydrophobic interactions, and disulfide bridges.
Realize that during the folding process, the primary structure (amino acid sequence) remains unchanged because the peptide bonds are not broken or altered.
Conclude that while the tertiary structure involves the spatial arrangement of the protein, the primary structure remains constant throughout the folding process.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Primary Structure of Proteins

The primary structure of a protein refers to its unique sequence of amino acids, which are linked together by peptide bonds. This sequence determines the protein's identity and is crucial for its overall function. Changes in the primary structure can lead to significant alterations in the protein's properties and functionality.
Tertiary Structure of Proteins

The tertiary structure of a protein is its three-dimensional shape formed by the folding and interactions of the secondary structures (alpha helices and beta sheets). This folding is driven by various interactions, including hydrogen bonds, ionic bonds, and hydrophobic interactions. The tertiary structure is essential for the protein's biological activity and function.
Protein Folding

Protein folding is the process by which a linear chain of amino acids acquires its functional three-dimensional structure. This process is influenced by the primary structure and occurs spontaneously in most cases, although it can be assisted by molecular chaperones. Importantly, while the tertiary structure changes during folding, the primary structure remains unchanged throughout this process.
