For each of the following proteins, note whether the main secondary structure feature is α helix, β-pleated sheet, or both.
a. collagen
a. collagen
c. hemoglobin
e. hexokinase
Indicate what type(s) of intermolecular forces are disrupted and what level of protein structure is changed by the following denaturing treatments:
c. egg whites whipped in a mixing bowl to make meringue
Describe the changes that occur in the primary structure when a protein is denatured versus when a protein is hydrolyzed.
Collagen contains an amino acid that is a modified form of the naturally occurring amino acid.
a. Name the natural amino acid.