For each of the following proteins, note whether the main secondary structure feature is α helix, β-pleated sheet, or both.
e. hexokinase
Indicate what type(s) of intermolecular forces are disrupted and what level of protein structure is changed by the following denaturing treatments:
a. an egg placed in water at 100 °C and boiled for 10 minutes
c. egg whites whipped in a mixing bowl to make meringue
Collagen contains an amino acid that is a modified form of the naturally occurring amino acid.
a. Name the natural amino acid.
Match the terms (1) ES with the following descriptions:
a. has a tertiary structure that recognizes the substrate
b. is the combination of an enzyme with the substrate
c. has a structure that fits the active site of an enzyme
