Textbook Question
Provide the amino acid corresponding to each of the following codons:
a. UUG
781
views
Provide the amino acid corresponding to each of the following codons:
a. UUG
Provide the amino acid corresponding to each of the following codons:
c. AUC
Provide the three-letter amino acid sequence expected from each of the following mRNA segments:
b. 5'CUA|AGC|UUC|AAC|UGG3'
What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?
c. GAA
A base substitution changes a codon for an enzyme from GCC to GCA. Why is there no change in the amino acid order in the protein?
In sickle-cell anemia, a base substitution in the hemoglobin gene replaces glutamate (a polar amino acid) with valine. Why does the replacement of one amino acid cause such a drastic change in biological function?