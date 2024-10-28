Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big RoleProblem 76b
Chapter 7, Problem 76b

In sickle-cell anemia, a base substitution in the hemoglobin gene replaces glutamate (a polar amino acid) with valine. Why does the replacement of one amino acid cause such a drastic change in biological function?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of amino acids and their properties: Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, and their side chains (R groups) determine their chemical properties, such as polarity, charge, and hydrophobicity. Glutamate is polar and negatively charged, while valine is nonpolar and hydrophobic.
Recognize the importance of protein structure: Proteins have specific three-dimensional structures that are determined by the sequence and properties of amino acids. The substitution of glutamate with valine alters the chemical environment and interactions within the hemoglobin protein.
Explain the impact of polarity and hydrophobicity: Glutamate's polar nature allows it to interact with water and other polar molecules, maintaining the solubility and proper folding of hemoglobin. Valine, being nonpolar, disrupts these interactions, leading to aggregation of hemoglobin molecules.
Describe the biological consequences: The aggregation of hemoglobin molecules causes the red blood cells to deform into a sickle shape, reducing their ability to transport oxygen efficiently and leading to blockages in blood vessels.
Connect the molecular change to the disease: The single amino acid substitution drastically alters the hemoglobin's function and structure, demonstrating how even small genetic mutations can have significant effects on biological systems and health.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids and Their Properties

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, each with unique properties based on their side chains. Glutamate is a polar amino acid, which means it can interact well with water, while valine is non-polar and hydrophobic. This difference in polarity affects how proteins fold and function, as the environment around them influences their structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Protein Structure and Function

Proteins have four levels of structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. The primary structure is the sequence of amino acids, which determines the protein's overall shape and function. A single amino acid substitution, like glutamate to valine, can disrupt the protein's folding and stability, leading to altered biological functions, as seen in sickle-cell anemia.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:07
Tertiary Protein Structure Concept 1

Sickle-Cell Anemia Pathophysiology

Sickle-cell anemia is a genetic disorder caused by a mutation in the hemoglobin gene, leading to the production of abnormal hemoglobin (HbS). This altered hemoglobin causes red blood cells to deform into a sickle shape under low oxygen conditions, resulting in blockages in blood vessels, pain, and reduced oxygen delivery. The drastic change in function stems from the altered properties of the hemoglobin molecule due to the amino acid substitution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:50
Cell Membranes Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the one-letter amino acid sequence formed from the following mRNA that codes for a pentapeptide that is an endorphin called Met-enkephalin?

5'AUG|UAC|GGU|GGA|UUU|AUG|UAA3'

770
views
Textbook Question

What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?

c. GAA

1323
views
Textbook Question

A base substitution changes a codon for an enzyme from GCC to GCA. Why is there no change in the amino acid order in the protein?

681
views
Textbook Question

A base substitution for an enzyme replaces leucine (a nonpolar amino acid) with alanine. Why does this change in amino acids have little effect on the biological activity of the enzyme?

Textbook Question

Provide a reason why there is no vaccine for the common cold.

Textbook Question

How is CRISPR different from earlier recombinant DNA techniques?