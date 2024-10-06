Textbook Question
List the mRNA bases that complement the bases A, T, G, and C in DNA.
The sequence of bases in a DNA template strand is 5'GGCTTATTGCCA3'. What is the corresponding mRNA produced?
Why are there at least 20 tRNAs?
The following portion of DNA is in the template DNA strand: 3'TGT|GGG|GTT|ATT5'
b. Write the anticodons corresponding to the codons on the mRNA.
Consider the following portion of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
5'CUU|AAA|CGA|GUU3'
a. Write the amino acid sequence that would be produced from this mRNA.
Consider the following portion of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
5'CUU|AAA|CGA|GUU3'
c. Write the amino acid sequence if a mutation changes CGA to AGA. Is this likely to affect protein function?