Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696
Chapter 7, Problem 69a

Provide the amino acid corresponding to each of the following codons:
a. UUG

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks to identify the amino acid corresponding to the given codon (UUG). Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that specify particular amino acids during protein synthesis.
Step 2: Recall the genetic code. The genetic code is a set of rules that translates codons into amino acids. Each codon corresponds to one amino acid or a stop signal. For example, UUG is one of the codons in the genetic code.
Step 3: Use a codon table. Refer to a standard codon table to find the amino acid associated with UUG. Codon tables are widely available in textbooks or online resources and list all 64 codons and their corresponding amino acids.
Step 4: Locate UUG in the codon table. UUG is found in the table under the codons for the amino acid leucine (Leu). This codon specifically codes for leucine.
Step 5: Confirm your understanding. Ensure that you correctly identified UUG as coding for leucine by cross-checking with multiple reliable sources or references to avoid errors.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Codons

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids or stop signals during protein synthesis. Each codon is part of the genetic code, which translates the information encoded in DNA into functional proteins. Understanding codons is essential for interpreting how genetic information is expressed in living organisms.
Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. There are 20 standard amino acids, each with a unique side chain that determines its properties and role in protein structure and function. The sequence of amino acids in a protein is dictated by the order of codons in the mRNA, making it crucial to know which codons correspond to which amino acids.
Genetic Code

The genetic code is a set of rules that defines how sequences of nucleotides in DNA and RNA are translated into amino acids. It is nearly universal among all organisms and consists of 64 codons that specify 20 amino acids and three stop signals. Understanding the genetic code is vital for decoding mRNA sequences and predicting the resulting protein structure and function.
