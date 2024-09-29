Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big RoleProblem 86b
Chapter 7, Problem 86b

If the DNA chromosomes of humans contain 20% cytosine, what is the percent of guanine, adenine, and thymine?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the base pairing rules in DNA: Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G), and Adenine (A) pairs with Thymine (T). This means the percentage of cytosine is equal to the percentage of guanine, and the percentage of adenine is equal to the percentage of thymine.
Since cytosine makes up 20% of the DNA, guanine must also make up 20% of the DNA. This is due to the complementary base pairing rule.
The total percentage of cytosine and guanine combined is 20% + 20% = 40%. This leaves 60% of the DNA to be composed of adenine and thymine.
Divide the remaining 60% equally between adenine and thymine, as they are complementary pairs. This means adenine makes up 30% and thymine makes up 30%.
Summarize the percentages: Cytosine = 20%, Guanine = 20%, Adenine = 30%, Thymine = 30%. These percentages should add up to 100%.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chargaff's Rules

Chargaff's Rules state that in DNA, the amount of adenine (A) is equal to thymine (T), and the amount of cytosine (C) is equal to guanine (G). This means that if you know the percentage of one base, you can determine the percentage of its complementary base. For example, if cytosine is 20%, then guanine must also be 20%.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules

Base Pairing in DNA

Base pairing in DNA refers to the specific pairing of nitrogenous bases: adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine. This complementary base pairing is crucial for the structure of the DNA double helix and ensures accurate replication and transcription of genetic information. Understanding this concept is essential for calculating the percentages of the other bases when one is known.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:56
Base Pairing Concept 1

Percentage Composition of DNA Bases

The percentage composition of DNA bases refers to the relative amounts of adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine in a DNA molecule. Since the total percentage of all four bases must equal 100%, knowing the percentage of one base allows for the calculation of the others. In this case, if cytosine is 20%, then guanine is also 20%, leaving 60% for adenine and thymine combined, which must be equally divided between them.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:27
DNA Double Helix Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.

SYSMQHFRWGKPV

a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?

603
views
Textbook Question

Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.

SYSMQHFRWGKPV

b. Suggest an mRNA sequence for the peptide. Show the 5' and 3' ends.

574
views
Textbook Question

Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.

SYSMQHFRWGKPV

c. Suggest a complementary template DNA sequence based on the mRNA sequence suggested in part b.

551
views
Textbook Question

A protein contains 35 amino acids. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA code for this protein?

606
views
Textbook Question

The DNA double helix can unwind, or denature, at temperatures between 90 °C and 99 °C. Denaturing occurs when H bonds are broken. Which of the following strands of DNA would be expected to denature at a higher temperature? Provide an explanation.

731
views