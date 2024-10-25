Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.
SYSMQHFRWGKPV
b. Suggest an mRNA sequence for the peptide. Show the 5' and 3' ends.
c. Suggest a complementary template DNA sequence based on the mRNA sequence suggested in part b.
If the DNA chromosomes of humans contain 20% cytosine, what is the percent of guanine, adenine, and thymine?
The DNA double helix can unwind, or denature, at temperatures between 90 °C and 99 °C. Denaturing occurs when H bonds are broken. Which of the following strands of DNA would be expected to denature at a higher temperature? Provide an explanation.