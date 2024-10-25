Skip to main content
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role Problem 87
Chapter 7, Problem 87

A protein contains 35 amino acids. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA code for this protein?

Understand the relationship between amino acids and nucleotides: Each amino acid in a protein is encoded by a codon in mRNA, and each codon consists of three nucleotides.
Determine the number of codons required for the protein: Since the protein contains 35 amino acids, it will require 35 codons in the mRNA sequence.
Calculate the total number of nucleotides: Multiply the number of codons (35) by the number of nucleotides per codon (3). This gives the total number of nucleotides required to encode the protein.
Consider additional nucleotides: mRNA sequences often include a start codon (AUG) and a stop codon (e.g., UAA, UAG, or UGA). These codons are part of the mRNA but do not encode amino acids. Add these codons to the total nucleotide count if specified.
Verify the calculation and ensure the logic aligns with the central dogma of molecular biology, which describes the flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to protein.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids and Proteins

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, with each protein being composed of a specific sequence of amino acids. The sequence determines the protein's structure and function. In this case, the protein consists of 35 amino acids, which is crucial for calculating the corresponding mRNA sequence.
Genetic Code

The genetic code is the set of rules by which information encoded in mRNA is translated into proteins. Each amino acid is specified by a sequence of three nucleotides, known as a codon. Understanding this relationship is essential for determining how many nucleotides are needed to code for a given number of amino acids.
mRNA Synthesis

mRNA (messenger RNA) is synthesized from DNA during the process of transcription. The mRNA serves as a template for protein synthesis during translation. For every amino acid in a protein, three nucleotides in the mRNA are required, which is key to calculating the total number of nucleotides needed for the 35 amino acids in the protein.
Textbook Question

Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.

SYSMQHFRWGKPV

b. Suggest an mRNA sequence for the peptide. Show the 5' and 3' ends.

Textbook Question

Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.

SYSMQHFRWGKPV

c. Suggest a complementary template DNA sequence based on the mRNA sequence suggested in part b.

Textbook Question

If the DNA chromosomes of humans contain 20% cytosine, what is the percent of guanine, adenine, and thymine?

Textbook Question

The DNA double helix can unwind, or denature, at temperatures between 90 °C and 99 °C. Denaturing occurs when H bonds are broken. Which of the following strands of DNA would be expected to denature at a higher temperature? Provide an explanation.

