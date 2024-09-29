Provide a reason why there is no vaccine for the common cold.
Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.
SYSMQHFRWGKPV
a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?
How is CRISPR different from earlier recombinant DNA techniques?
Oxytocin is a small peptide hormone involved in the process of birthing and lactation. It contains the nine amino acids shown.
CYIQNCPLG
a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?
b. Suggest an mRNA sequence for the peptide. Show the 5' and 3' ends.
c. Suggest a complementary template DNA sequence based on the mRNA sequence suggested in part b.
If the DNA chromosomes of humans contain 20% cytosine, what is the percent of guanine, adenine, and thymine?