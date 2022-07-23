Textbook Question
For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.
b. DNA polymerase
c. capsid
a. RNA
Name two components common to all viruses.
How does a vaccine protect against a viral disease?
Describe the function of a vector.