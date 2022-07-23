Skip to main content
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big RoleProblem 42c
Chapter 7, Problem 42c

For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.
c. ribosome

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Viruses and cells are two distinct biological entities. Cells are the basic units of life, capable of carrying out all life processes, while viruses are non-living entities that require a host cell to replicate.
Define the component: A ribosome is a cellular structure responsible for protein synthesis. It translates messenger RNA (mRNA) into proteins by linking amino acids together in a specific sequence.
Determine the presence of ribosomes in cells: Ribosomes are found in all living cells, both prokaryotic and eukaryotic, as they are essential for protein production.
Determine the presence of ribosomes in viruses: Viruses do not have ribosomes. Instead, they rely on the host cell's ribosomes to produce the proteins necessary for their replication.
Conclude: Ribosomes are found in cells but not in viruses.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ribosome Structure and Function

Ribosomes are complex molecular machines found within all living cells, responsible for synthesizing proteins by translating messenger RNA (mRNA). They consist of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) and proteins, forming two subunits that come together during protein synthesis. In contrast, viruses do not possess ribosomes; instead, they hijack the host cell's ribosomes to produce their proteins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Logarithmic Functions

Cellular Components

Cells are the basic structural and functional units of life, containing various organelles, including ribosomes, that perform specific functions necessary for survival and reproduction. Eukaryotic cells have membrane-bound organelles, while prokaryotic cells lack these structures but still contain ribosomes. Understanding the distinction between cellular components and viral structures is crucial for identifying where ribosomes are found.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:55
Intro to Nucleic Acids Concept 1

Viral Replication

Viruses are acellular entities that cannot replicate independently; they require a host cell to reproduce. During viral replication, the virus injects its genetic material into the host cell, which then uses its own ribosomes to synthesize viral proteins. This process highlights the reliance of viruses on host cellular machinery, emphasizing that ribosomes are not a component of viruses themselves.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:40
Intro to DNA Replication Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.

b. DNA polymerase

Textbook Question

For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.

c. capsid

559
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.

a. RNA

596
views
Textbook Question

Name two components common to all viruses.

1261
views
Textbook Question

How does a vaccine protect against a viral disease?

1202
views
Textbook Question

Describe the function of a vector.

1386
views