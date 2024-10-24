Nucleotides

Nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA. Each nucleotide consists of three components: a nitrogenous base, a five-carbon sugar, and one or more phosphate groups. The nitrogenous base can be classified as purines or pyrimidines, while the sugar can be either ribose (in RNA) or deoxyribose (in DNA). Understanding the structure of nucleotides is essential for analyzing their roles in genetic information storage and transfer.