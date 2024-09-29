How do the bases thymine and uracil differ?

Textbook Question
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
c. dGMP
a. dTMP
d. GMP
Fill in the following table comparing structural similarities between proteins and nucleic acids:
Write the complementary base sequence for each of the following DNA segments. Indicate the 5' and the 3' ends.
b. 5'ATAGCCCTTACTGG3'
Match the following statements with mRNA, rRNA, or tRNA:
a. combines with proteins to form ribosomes