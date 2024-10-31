Skip to main content
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Chapter 7, Problem 58d

Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
d. GMP

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of nucleotides. Nucleotides consist of three components: a nitrogenous base, a sugar, and a phosphate group. In this problem, we are focusing on identifying the base and sugar in GMP.
Step 2: Recognize the abbreviation GMP. GMP stands for guanosine monophosphate. The 'G' indicates the nitrogenous base guanine, which is a purine base.
Step 3: Identify the sugar in GMP. Since GMP contains 'guanosine,' the sugar is ribose. This is because guanosine refers to guanine attached to a ribose sugar.
Step 4: Confirm the sugar type. If the nucleotide were prefixed with 'd' (e.g., dGMP), the sugar would be deoxyribose. However, GMP does not have the 'd' prefix, so the sugar is ribose.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. The base in GMP is guanine, and the sugar is ribose.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleotides

Nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA. Each nucleotide consists of three components: a nitrogenous base, a five-carbon sugar, and one or more phosphate groups. The specific arrangement of these components determines the nucleotide's identity and function within the nucleic acid structure.
Nitrogenous Bases

Nitrogenous bases are organic molecules that contain nitrogen and are essential components of nucleotides. In the context of nucleotides, there are two categories of bases: purines (adenine and guanine) and pyrimidines (cytosine, thymine, and uracil). In GMP, the nitrogenous base is guanine, which plays a critical role in encoding genetic information.
Pentose Sugar

The pentose sugar in nucleotides is a five-carbon sugar that can be either ribose or deoxyribose. In RNA, the sugar is ribose, while in DNA, it is deoxyribose, which lacks one oxygen atom. In GMP, the sugar is ribose, which is crucial for the structural integrity and function of RNA molecules.
