Textbook Question
Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:
a. glycolysis
27
views
Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:
a. glycolysis
Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:
b. citric acid cycle
Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:
c. β oxidation
Identify each pathway as anabolic or catabolic
b. citric acid cycle
Identify the type of food—carbohydrate, fat, or protein—that gives each of the following digestion products:
b. fatty acid
Identify the type of food—carbohydrate, fat, or protein—that gives each of the following digestion products:
d. glycerol