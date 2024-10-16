Textbook Question
Name the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids:
c. valine
Name the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids:
c. cysteine
Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:
a. glycolysis
Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:
c. β oxidation
Identify each pathway as anabolic or catabolic.
a. gluconeogenesis
Identify each pathway as anabolic or catabolic
b. citric acid cycle