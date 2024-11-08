Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of Metabolism
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of MetabolismProblem 66b
Chapter 8, Problem 66b

Identify each pathway as anabolic or catabolic
b. citric acid cycle

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of anabolic and catabolic pathways: Anabolic pathways involve the synthesis of complex molecules from simpler ones, requiring energy input. Catabolic pathways involve the breakdown of complex molecules into simpler ones, releasing energy.
Recall the purpose of the citric acid cycle (also known as the Krebs cycle or TCA cycle): It is a central metabolic pathway that breaks down acetyl-CoA into carbon dioxide while generating high-energy molecules like NADH and FADH2.
Analyze the process: The citric acid cycle involves the degradation of acetyl-CoA, which is a complex molecule, into simpler molecules (CO2) and the production of energy-rich compounds.
Determine the classification: Since the citric acid cycle is primarily involved in breaking down molecules and releasing energy, it is classified as a catabolic pathway.
Conclude that the citric acid cycle is a catabolic pathway based on its role in energy production and molecular breakdown.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anabolic Pathways

Anabolic pathways are metabolic processes that build larger molecules from smaller ones, requiring energy input. These pathways are essential for growth, repair, and the synthesis of complex biomolecules like proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids. An example of an anabolic process is protein synthesis, where amino acids are linked together to form proteins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:13
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways Concept 1

Catabolic Pathways

Catabolic pathways are metabolic processes that break down larger molecules into smaller ones, releasing energy in the process. This energy is often captured in the form of ATP, which cells use for various functions. An example of a catabolic process is cellular respiration, where glucose is broken down to produce energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:13
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways Concept 1

Citric Acid Cycle

The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, is a key metabolic pathway that plays a central role in cellular respiration. It is primarily catabolic, as it breaks down acetyl-CoA derived from carbohydrates, fats, and proteins into carbon dioxide and high-energy electron carriers. These carriers then enter the electron transport chain to produce ATP, highlighting the cycle's importance in energy production.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:31
Citric Acid Cycle Summary Concept 12
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:

b. citric acid cycle

1343
views
Textbook Question

Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:

c. β oxidation

1177
views
Textbook Question

Identify each pathway as anabolic or catabolic.

a. gluconeogenesis

1224
views
Textbook Question

Identify the type of food—carbohydrate, fat, or protein—that gives each of the following digestion products:

b. fatty acid

744
views
Textbook Question

Identify the type of food—carbohydrate, fat, or protein—that gives each of the following digestion products:

d. glycerol

606
views
Textbook Question

How and where does sucrose undergo digestion in the body? Name the products.

69
views