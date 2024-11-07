Riboflavin

Riboflavin, also known as vitamin B2, is a water-soluble vitamin that is crucial for energy production and the metabolism of fats, drugs, and steroids. It serves as a precursor for the coenzymes flavin mononucleotide (FMN) and flavin adenine dinucleotide (FAD), which are vital for various enzymatic reactions in the body. Its presence in metabolic nucleotides indicates a link between vitamins and nucleotide metabolism.