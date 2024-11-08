Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Niacin, also known as vitamin B3, is a water-soluble vitamin that is important for converting food into energy. It exists in two forms: nicotinic acid and nicotinamide, both of which are precursors to NAD. Niacin is essential for DNA repair, the production of steroid hormones, and maintaining healthy skin and nerves, making it a critical nutrient in human health.