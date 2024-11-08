Textbook Question
Indicate whether the following processes represent anabolism or catabolism.
b. generation of ATP from breakdown of fructose
Name the types of chemical reactions that tend to be found in anabolic pathways.
Identify the metabolic nucleotide described by the following:
a. contains the vitamin riboflavin
Identify the metabolic nucleotide described by the following:
a. exchanges energy when a phosphate bond is hydrolyzed
Using abbreviations (not structures), write the reaction of flavin adenine dinucleotide that gives off energy (–∆G) .
Name a carbohydrate (if any) that undergoes digestion in each of the following sites:
a. mouth