Name the types of chemical reactions that tend to be found in anabolic pathways.
Identify the metabolic nucleotide described by the following:
a. contains the vitamin riboflavin
a. contains a form of the vitamin niacin
Using abbreviations (not structures), write the reaction of flavin adenine dinucleotide that gives off energy (–∆G) .
Name a carbohydrate (if any) that undergoes digestion in each of the following sites:
a. mouth
c. small intestine