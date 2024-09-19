Skip to main content
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 40b

Convert the condensed structures shown to skeletal structures.
(b) CH3CH2CH2CH2OH

1
Identify the main chain of the molecule. In this case, the condensed structure CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂OH represents a four-carbon chain (butanol) with a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to the terminal carbon.
Draw the skeletal structure for the four-carbon chain. In a skeletal structure, each vertex represents a carbon atom, and lines between vertices represent single bonds. Hydrogen atoms bonded to carbons are not explicitly shown.
Place the hydroxyl (-OH) group on the terminal carbon of the chain. This is indicated in the condensed structure by the -OH at the end.
Ensure that the correct number of bonds is represented for each carbon atom. Each carbon should have four bonds in total, including bonds to other carbons and any implicit hydrogens.
Double-check the skeletal structure to confirm it matches the condensed structure CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂OH, ensuring the functional group and chain length are accurately represented.

Condensed Structures

Condensed structures are a way of representing chemical compounds where the connectivity of atoms is shown without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In these structures, groups of atoms are often grouped together, such as CH₃ for a methyl group, making it easier to read and write complex molecules. Understanding how to interpret these structures is essential for converting them into skeletal structures.
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Skeletal Structures

Skeletal structures, also known as line-angle structures, are a simplified way of representing organic molecules. In these diagrams, carbon atoms are represented by the ends and intersections of lines, while hydrogen atoms are usually omitted for clarity. This representation highlights the overall shape and connectivity of the molecule, making it easier to visualize and understand its three-dimensional structure.
Skeletal Formula Concept 1

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂OH, the -OH group indicates that the compound is an alcohol, which has distinct properties and reactivity. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for understanding the behavior and classification of organic compounds.
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1
