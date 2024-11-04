Skip to main content
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 55

Describe the properties of soluble fiber.

1
Soluble fiber is a type of dietary fiber that dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance.
It is found in foods such as oats, peas, beans, apples, citrus fruits, carrots, barley, and psyllium.
Soluble fiber can help lower blood cholesterol and glucose levels, making it beneficial for heart health and diabetes management.
It slows down the digestion process, which can help with weight management by promoting a feeling of fullness.
Soluble fiber is fermented by bacteria in the large intestine, which can produce beneficial short-chain fatty acids.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Soluble Fiber

Soluble fiber is a type of dietary fiber that dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance. It is found in foods such as oats, beans, lentils, fruits, and vegetables. This type of fiber is known for its ability to help lower blood cholesterol and glucose levels, making it beneficial for heart health and diabetes management.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules

Health Benefits

The consumption of soluble fiber is associated with various health benefits, including improved digestion and enhanced satiety, which can aid in weight management. It also plays a role in regulating blood sugar levels and can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases by lowering cholesterol levels.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:36
What is Chemistry? Example 1

Sources of Soluble Fiber

Common sources of soluble fiber include oats, barley, nuts, seeds, beans, lentils, peas, and certain fruits like apples and citrus. Incorporating these foods into one's diet can help ensure adequate intake of soluble fiber, contributing to overall health and well-being.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules
