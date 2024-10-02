Explain the difference between an oligosaccharide and a polysaccharide.
Name the functional groups present in aldoses.
Identify that aldoses are a type of monosaccharide, which are simple sugars.
Recognize that aldoses contain an aldehyde group, which is characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of the carbon chain.
Understand that the general structure of an aldose includes multiple hydroxyl groups (-OH) attached to the carbon atoms along the chain.
Note that the presence of the aldehyde group at the terminal carbon distinguishes aldoses from ketoses, which have a ketone group instead.
Summarize that the primary functional groups in aldoses are the aldehyde group and multiple hydroxyl groups.
Aldoses
Aldoses are a type of monosaccharide (simple sugar) that contain an aldehyde group (-CHO) at one end of the molecule. This functional group is responsible for the reactivity and properties of aldoses, distinguishing them from ketoses, which contain a ketone group. Common examples of aldoses include glucose and galactose.
Functional Groups
Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the context of aldoses, the presence of the aldehyde group is a key functional group, but other groups such as hydroxyl (-OH) groups are also present, influencing the solubility and reactivity of the sugar.
Hydroxyl Groups
Hydroxyl groups (-OH) are functional groups that consist of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom. In aldoses, multiple hydroxyl groups are attached to the carbon backbone, contributing to the molecule's polarity and ability to form hydrogen bonds, which affects its solubility in water and its biological functions.
