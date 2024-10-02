Explain the difference between an aldose and a ketose.

Textbook Question
Write the molecular formula for a carbohydrate containing three carbons.
924
views
Write the molecular formula for a carbohydrate containing three carbons.
What would be the molecular formula of a monosaccharide characterized as an aldopentose?
Explain the difference between an oligosaccharide and a polysaccharide.
Describe the properties of soluble fiber.
Name the functional groups present in aldoses.
How are the following pairs of carbohydrates, shown in a Fischer projection, related to each other? Are they structural isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, or epimers? Identify each as the D- or L-isomer.
(a)