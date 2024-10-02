Textbook Question
Describe the properties of soluble fiber.
Name the functional groups present in aldoses.
How are the following pairs of carbohydrates, shown in a Fischer projection, related to each other? Are they structural isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, or epimers? Identify each as the D- or L-isomer.
(a)
Draw the Fischer projection of the C3 epimer of D-glucose. Compare your structure with those in Table 6.1 and give the name of this compound.
Identify the following carbohydrates as the ⍺ or β anomer:
(a)