D- and L- Configuration

The D- and L- notation is used to designate the configuration of chiral molecules, particularly sugars and amino acids. The 'D' configuration indicates that the hydroxyl group on the highest-numbered chiral carbon is on the right in a Fischer projection, while 'L' indicates it is on the left. This system helps in categorizing sugars and understanding their biological roles, as well as their interactions with enzymes and receptors.