D- and L- Isomers

D- and L- isomers refer to the two enantiomers of monosaccharides based on the orientation of the hydroxyl group (-OH) on the chiral carbon furthest from the carbonyl group. The 'D' designation indicates that the hydroxyl group is on the right in a Fischer projection, while 'L' indicates it is on the left. This classification is vital for understanding the biochemical behavior of sugars.