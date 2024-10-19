Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet MoleculesProblem 17a
Chapter 3, Problem 17a

Use the structure of D-galactose in Problem 6.15 to answer the following:
Fischer projections of D-galactose and its carbon 3 epimer variations labeled A, B, and C.
(a) Draw the Fischer projection of the carbon 3 epimer.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of epimers: Epimers are stereoisomers that differ in configuration at only one specific carbon atom. In this case, we are focusing on carbon 3 of D-galactose.
Review the Fischer projection of D-galactose: Locate the structure of D-galactose, which is typically represented as a vertical chain with the aldehyde group at the top and hydroxyl groups attached to the carbon atoms.
Identify the hydroxyl group on carbon 3 in D-galactose: In the Fischer projection, determine the orientation (left or right) of the hydroxyl group attached to carbon 3.
Change the configuration at carbon 3: To create the epimer, invert the orientation of the hydroxyl group at carbon 3. If it is on the right in D-galactose, place it on the left, and vice versa.
Redraw the Fischer projection: Update the structure to reflect the new configuration at carbon 3 while keeping the rest of the molecule unchanged. Ensure the aldehyde group remains at the top and the hydroxyl groups on other carbons retain their original orientations.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fischer Projection

The Fischer projection is a two-dimensional representation of a molecule, particularly useful for depicting the stereochemistry of carbohydrates and amino acids. In this format, the vertical lines represent bonds that are oriented away from the viewer, while horizontal lines indicate bonds that are coming towards the viewer. This method simplifies the visualization of stereoisomers, allowing for easy identification of chiral centers and their configurations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:48
Fischer Projections Example 1

Epimers

Epimers are a specific type of diastereomer that differ in configuration at only one chiral center. In the context of carbohydrates, this means that two sugars can have the same molecular formula and differ only at one specific carbon atom. Understanding epimers is crucial for distinguishing between different forms of sugars, such as d-galactose and d-glucose, which are epimers at carbon 4.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:26
D vs L Enantiomers Example 2

D-Galactose Structure

D-galactose is a six-carbon aldose sugar that plays a significant role in various biological processes. Its structure includes a chain of carbon atoms with hydroxyl groups (-OH) attached, and it can exist in both linear and cyclic forms. Recognizing the specific arrangement of hydroxyl groups in d-galactose is essential for drawing its Fischer projection and identifying its epimeric forms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:56
D vs L Enantiomers Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the following monosaccharides as the D- or the L-isomer:

(a)

699
views
Textbook Question

Draw the Fischer projection for the enantiomer (mirror image) of each of the following:

(a)

578
views
Textbook Question

Classify structures A, B, and C in the figure as being either an enantiomer or a diastereomer of D-galactose.

509
views
Textbook Question

Use the structure of d-galactose in Problem 6.15 to answer the following: 

(b) Draw the Fischer projection of L-galactose.

466
views
Textbook Question

Identify the monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:

(a) also referred to as dextrose

576
views
Textbook Question

Identify the monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:

(a) in combination with glucose produces the disaccharide lactose

539
views