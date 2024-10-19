Textbook Question
Identify the following monosaccharides as the D- or the L-isomer:
(a)
Draw the Fischer projection for the enantiomer (mirror image) of each of the following:
(a)
Classify structures A, B, and C in the figure as being either an enantiomer or a diastereomer of D-galactose.
Use the structure of d-galactose in Problem 6.15 to answer the following:
(b) Draw the Fischer projection of L-galactose.
Identify the monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
(a) also referred to as dextrose
Identify the monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
(a) in combination with glucose produces the disaccharide lactose