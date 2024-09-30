Classify the following carbohydrates as a monosaccharide, disaccharide, oligosaccharide, or polysaccharide:
(a) carageenan, a seaweed extract containing up to 25,000 carbohydrate units
Classify the following carbohydrates as a monosaccharide, disaccharide, oligosaccharide, or polysaccharide:
(a) raffinose, a soluble fiber containing three carbohydrate units
Identify the following as containing soluble or insoluble fiber:
(a) oatmeal
Classify each of the following monosaccharides by the type of carbonyl group and the number of carbons (for example, a monosaccharide with an aldehyde and three carbons is an aldotriose).
(a)
