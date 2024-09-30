Skip to main content
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Chapter 3, Problem 3a

Identify the following as characteristics of soluble or insoluble fiber:
(a) can mix with water

1
Understand the concept of soluble and insoluble fiber: Soluble fiber dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance, while insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water and helps with the movement of material through the digestive system.
Analyze the characteristic given in the problem: 'can mix with water.'
Relate the characteristic to the definition of soluble fiber: Since soluble fiber can dissolve in water, it is able to mix with water.
Conclude that the characteristic 'can mix with water' aligns with the properties of soluble fiber.
Remember that insoluble fiber does not mix with water, so this characteristic cannot be associated with insoluble fiber.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Soluble Fiber

Soluble fiber is a type of dietary fiber that dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance. It is found in foods such as oats, beans, and fruits. This characteristic allows soluble fiber to help regulate blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol, making it beneficial for heart health.
Insoluble Fiber

Insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water and remains intact as it passes through the digestive system. It is primarily found in whole grains, nuts, and vegetables. This type of fiber adds bulk to stool and aids in digestion, helping to prevent constipation and promote regularity.
Dietary Fiber

Dietary fiber refers to the indigestible parts of plant foods that are essential for maintaining digestive health. It is categorized into soluble and insoluble fiber, each playing distinct roles in the body. A balanced intake of both types is important for overall health, aiding in digestion, weight management, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
