Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet MoleculesProblem 4a
Chapter 3, Problem 4a

Identify the following as containing soluble or insoluble fiber:
(a) oatmeal

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between soluble and insoluble fiber: Soluble fiber dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance, which can help lower cholesterol and regulate blood sugar levels. Insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water and helps with digestion by adding bulk to stool.
Recall common sources of soluble fiber: Foods like oats, fruits (e.g., apples, oranges), legumes, and barley are rich in soluble fiber.
Recall common sources of insoluble fiber: Foods like whole grains, nuts, seeds, and vegetables (e.g., celery, carrots) are rich in insoluble fiber.
Analyze the food item in question: Oatmeal is made from oats, which are known to contain a significant amount of soluble fiber, particularly beta-glucan, which is beneficial for heart health.
Conclude based on the analysis: Oatmeal primarily contains soluble fiber, though it may also have some insoluble fiber depending on the preparation and additional ingredients.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Soluble Fiber

Soluble fiber dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance. It is found in foods such as oats, beans, and fruits. This type of fiber can help lower blood cholesterol and glucose levels, making it beneficial for heart health and diabetes management.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules

Insoluble Fiber

Insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water and adds bulk to the digestive system. It is primarily found in whole grains, nuts, and vegetables. This type of fiber aids in digestion and helps prevent constipation by promoting regular bowel movements.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:07
Solubility Rules

Dietary Fiber

Dietary fiber refers to the indigestible parts of plant foods that are essential for maintaining digestive health. It is categorized into soluble and insoluble fiber, both of which play important roles in overall health, including weight management and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:27
Lipoproteins for Transport Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Classify the following carbohydrates as a monosaccharide, disaccharide, oligosaccharide, or polysaccharide:

(a) carageenan, a seaweed extract containing up to 25,000 carbohydrate units

609
views
Textbook Question

Classify the following carbohydrates as a monosaccharide, disaccharide, oligosaccharide, or polysaccharide:

(a) raffinose, a soluble fiber containing three carbohydrate units

758
views
Textbook Question

Identify the following as characteristics of soluble or insoluble fiber:

(a) can mix with water

971
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following monosaccharides by the type of carbonyl group and the number of carbons (for example, a monosaccharide with an aldehyde and three carbons is an aldotriose).

(a)

868
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following monosaccharides by the type of carbonyl group and the number of carbons (for example, a monosaccharide with an aldehyde and three carbons is an aldotriose).

(a)

634
views
Textbook Question

Identify the following monosaccharides as the D- or the L-isomer:

(a)

699
views