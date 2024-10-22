Textbook Question
Compare the structure of a soap molecule to a phospholipid and explain why a soap’s polar head is smaller than that of a phospholipid.
Describe other components present in a cell membrane and their relative location.
Mayonnaise is a thick mixture containing oil, vinegar (water-based), and eggs; the eggs contain a phospholipid molecule called lecithin. Mayonnaise cannot be made without lecithin. Explain why lecithin is a critical ingredient.